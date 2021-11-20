ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. 221,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

