Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 90,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

