Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 294,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $318.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

