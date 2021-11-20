Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,702,181 shares changing hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

