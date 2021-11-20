AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 13,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,691. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
