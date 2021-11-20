AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 13,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,691. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

