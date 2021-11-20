Aaron Kantoff Acquires 10,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $13.37 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

