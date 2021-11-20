$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $403.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 216,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,488. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,622,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

