$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $403.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02).
NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 216,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,488. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,622,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.