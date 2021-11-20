8,810 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,204 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

