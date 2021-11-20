775 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA opened at $263.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,600,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

