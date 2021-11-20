$747.76 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post sales of $747.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.50 million and the highest is $749.90 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $405.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $324.34 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

