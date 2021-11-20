$729.16 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce $729.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.39 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

CENTA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 122,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,233. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.