72,246 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Asia 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

AIA stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

