$654.35 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post sales of $654.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.64 million and the lowest is $648.06 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $852.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 2,095,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,257. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

