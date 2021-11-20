585 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $375.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.