$57.67 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to post $57.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $58.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $195.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvePoint.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of AVPT opened at $7.35 on Friday. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

