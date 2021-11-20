$53.81 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $53.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.21 million and the lowest is $53.40 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $61.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $231.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $232.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $214.50 million, with estimates ranging from $209.60 million to $219.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.8% in the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,344. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

