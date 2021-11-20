5,033 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 140,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $389,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56.

