500 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 197.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFV stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97.

