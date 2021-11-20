$498.72 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $498.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.50 million. Kennametal reported sales of $440.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

KMT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 334,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

