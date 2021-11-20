493,686 Shares in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 493,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Audacy alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $405.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.