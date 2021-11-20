$409.76 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce $409.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.54 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $420.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TAST. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,872. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

