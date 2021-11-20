$4.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.76. LGI Homes posted earnings of $5.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.98. 211,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

