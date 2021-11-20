360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

QFIN stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

