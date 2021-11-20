$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $36.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $138.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 591,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,791. The firm has a market cap of $754.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,115 shares of company stock valued at $961,916. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.