$351.25 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $351.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.75 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,335. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

