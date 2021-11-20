34,000 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.