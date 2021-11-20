3,385 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

