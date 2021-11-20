3,167 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. AutoZone comprises approximately 4.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,711.35.

AZO stock opened at $1,859.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,745.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,601.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

