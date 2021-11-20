$308.04 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report sales of $308.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.69 million and the lowest is $304.40 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $302.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,439. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

