$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

