$3.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce sales of $3.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 million to $13.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.36 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 851.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.91. 845,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,224. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

