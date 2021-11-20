$3.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce sales of $3.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 million to $13.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.36 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 851.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.91. 845,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,224. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.