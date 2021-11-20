$3.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $3.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.88. 1,587,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,846. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.