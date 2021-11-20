$284.36 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce $284.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.53 million to $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $356,450. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,724. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.