$275.78 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post sales of $275.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.40 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $220.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.52. 323,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.50 and a 200-day moving average of $430.18. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

