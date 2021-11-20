24,968 Shares in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $2,596,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $692,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

