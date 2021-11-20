$23.19 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post sales of $23.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.38 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $92.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $97.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. 242,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 117,127 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.