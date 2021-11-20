$22.01 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post sales of $22.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 832.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $98.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

GMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 410,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

