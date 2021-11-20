$214.75 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $214.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.50 million and the highest is $215.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $891.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $897.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $988.10 million, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,312. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.