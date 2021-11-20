$209.65 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post $209.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.40 million and the highest is $220.90 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 972.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $454.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $465.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $384.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $498.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,055,768 shares of company stock worth $33,432,830 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

