$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.89 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 6,217,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,833. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

