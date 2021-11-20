$2.59 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.76. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $533.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.37. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $535.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

