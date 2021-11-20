$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.20. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UniFirst by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.65. 68,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,848. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $181.20 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

