1Million Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,252.00 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. 1Million Token has a market cap of $458,841.57 and approximately $14,252.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1Million Token has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005188 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token Coin Profile

1Million Token (CRYPTO:1MT) is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins and its circulating supply is 989,141 coins. The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org . 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

1Million Token Coin Trading

