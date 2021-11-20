18,489 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Progressive comprises 1.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 364.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 869.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.30 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

