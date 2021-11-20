$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report $18.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Veru posted sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $68.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 1,362,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.26 million, a P/E ratio of -782.22 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.