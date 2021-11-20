13,345 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $48.06 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.62%.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.