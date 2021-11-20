13,000 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 121,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,119 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,758,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.