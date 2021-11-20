$103.91 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $103.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $400.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.72 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $413.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Busey by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 130.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $904,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 234,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,918. First Busey has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

