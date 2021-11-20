$100.60 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $100.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.21 million to $111.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $133.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $386.38 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

LCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $5,325,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 859.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 859,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter worth about $754,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 389,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,589. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Lannett has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

