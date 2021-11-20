$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 167.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 160,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,029. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

